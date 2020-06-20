Which Pope said this?

“This ‘madness’ of the commandment of love is that which the Lord proposes and defends in our being while keeping away the other commonplace ‘madnesses’ that lie, damage and hinder the fulfillment of the goal of the Nation: that of relativism and that of power as the only ideology. The relativism that, under the guise of respect for differences, homogenized in transgression and demagoguery, permits all to avoid taking on the conflict that comes with having the mature courage to uphold mature values and principles. Relativism is, oddly, absolutist and totalitarian. It does not allow anyone to stray from its own relativism. Basically, it means ‘shut up’ or ‘don’t meddle.’ “
Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (future Pope Francis)
Homilia en el Te Deum en la Catedral Metropolitana
Buenos Aires, May 25th, 2012
(English translation Aleteia)
