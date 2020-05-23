Which Pope said this?

“Do not let that hope die! Stake your lives on it! We are not the sum of our weaknesses and failures; we are the sum of the Father’s love for us and our real capacity to become the image of his Son.”

Pope St. John Paul II

Homily during the 17th World Youth Day

Jun 28th, 2002

