Mike, Paul, and DW talk conspiracy theories and fake news

In Episode 6 of Peter’s Field Hospital, Paul Fahey, DW Lafferty, and I discuss the troubling, paranoid letter composed by Archbishop Vigano and signed by a number of other bishops and cardinals. We go on to discuss the origins of conspiracy theories in the Church. Finally we discuss how a number of popular Catholic apologists (most notably Steve Ray and Scott Hahn) have tragically embraced the anti-Francis agenda, and are turning the faithful against the Holy Father.