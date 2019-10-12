Which Pope said this?

“[T]o all human beings throughout the ages God has given a desire for himself, a desire which different cultures have tried to express in their own ways.
But for thousands of years you [the Aborigenes] have lived in this land and fashioned a culture that endures to this day. And during all this time, the Spirit of God has been with you. Your “Dreaming”, which influences your lives so strongly that, no matter what happens, you remain for ever people of your culture, is your only way of touching the mystery of God’s Spirit in you and in creation. You must keep your striving for God and hold on to it in your lives.
Your culture, which shows the lasting genius and dignity of your race, must not be allowed to disappear. Do not think that your gifts are worth so little that you should no longer bother to maintain them. Share them with each other and teach them to your children. Your songs, your stories, your paintings, your dances, your languages, must never be lost.
For thousands of years this culture of yours was free to grow without interference by people from other places. You lived your lives in spiritual closeness to the land, with its animals, birds, fishes, waterholes, rivers, hills and mountains. Through your closeness to the land you touched the sacredness of man’s relationship with God, for the land was the proof of a power in life greater than yourselves.You did not spoil the land, use it up, exhaust it. and then walk away from it. You realized that your land was related to the source of life.
Some of the stories from your Dreamtime legends speak powerfully of the great mysteries of human life, its frailty, its need for help, its closeness to spiritual powers and the value of the human person. They are not unlike some of the great inspired lessons from the people among whom Jesus himself was born. It is wonderful to see how people, as they accept the Gospei of Jesus, find points of agreement between their own traditions and those of Jesus and his people.
The Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ speaks all languages. It esteems and embraces all cultures. It supports them in everything human and, when necessary, it purifies them. Always and everywhere the Gospel uplifts and enriches cultures with the revealed message of a loving and merciful God.That Gospel now invites you to become, through and through, Aboriginal Christians. It meets your deepest desires. You do not have to be people divided into two parts, as though an Aboriginal had to borrow the faith and life of Christianity, like a hat or a pair of shoes, from someone else who owns them. Jesus calls you to accept his words and his values into your own culture. To develop in this way will make you more than ever truly Aboriginal.”
Pope St. John Paul II
Address to the Aborígenes and Torres Strait Islanders
in “Blatherskite Park”
Austrália, Nov 29th, 1986
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
Wow! I wish I’d heard this quote back when I was studying anthopology. I might have converted a couple classmates!
Have you checked this one? It’s from last week, but went a bit unnoticed hehe
Yes, and look at the difference. He did not urge them to bow down to pagan idols that they could call Mary if they so desired. He did not tell them that they needed to tell the church what to do. In fact, all he said was that God was with them, even in the darkness of their paganism. He did not tell us that they should retain their pagan ways and just add in a little sign of the cross and that would be enought.
“That Gospel now invites you to become, through and through, Aboriginal Christians.”
The Gospel invites them to become CHRISTIANS. Not to remain wedded to their pagan gods in syncretism.
JP II had it exactly right, and Pope Francis has it exactly wrong
It’s not a pagan idol, it is not a pagan goddess and it is not syncretism. Therefore, if JP2 got it right, so did Francis. The only people who got it wrong are the ones who keep insisting, against all evidence, that this is pagan.
This is beautiful, thank you Pedro. I remember when Pope St. John Paul II went to Papua New Guinea and feeling such a sense of pride in being a Catholic and knowing the world was so blessed to have such a pope.