Which Pope said this?

While awaiting our answers, Jesus gives his own: “Jesus took the loaves, and when he had given thanks, he distributed them to those who were seated; so also the fish, as much as they wanted”. A serious problem was solved by blessing the little food that was present and sharing it with all who were hungry. The multiplication of the loaves and the fish happened while sharing: that is the miracle! There is bread for everyone if it is given to everyone. There is bread for everyone if it is taken, not with a hand that snatches away, but with a hand that gives. Let us observe Jesus’ gesture closely: when the Son of God took the bread and the fish, he first gave thanks. He was grateful to the Father for that which would become a gift and a blessing for all the people.
In this way, the food was abundant. It was not rationed out of necessity. It was not stolen in strife. It was not wasted by those who gorge themselves in the presence of those who have nothing to eat. Passing from the hands of Christ to those of his disciples, the food increased for everyone; indeed, it was superabundant.
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Pope Leo XIV
Homily at Japoma Stadium, Cameroon
April 17, 2026
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