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Which Pope said this?

by · April 25, 2026

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Dear brothers and sisters, today is World Day of Migrants and Refugees, whose theme [this year] is: “Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay”, to recall that to migrate should be a free choice, and never the only one possible. Indeed, the right to migrate has now become an obligation for many, whereas there ought to be the right to not emigrate, to remain in one’s own country. Every man and woman should be guaranteed the opportunity to live a dignified life in the society in which they are. Unfortunately, poverty, wars and the climate crisis force so many people to flee. We are thus all called to create communities that are ready and open to welcome, promote, accompany and integrate those who knock on our doors.

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Pope Francis

Angelus, September 24, 2023

 

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