Which Pope said this?

Dear brothers and sisters, today is World Day of Migrants and Refugees, whose theme [this year] is: “Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay”, to recall that to migrate should be a free choice, and never the only one possible. Indeed, the right to migrate has now become an obligation for many, whereas there ought to be the right to not emigrate, to remain in one’s own country. Every man and woman should be guaranteed the opportunity to live a dignified life in the society in which they are. Unfortunately, poverty, wars and the climate crisis force so many people to flee. We are thus all called to create communities that are ready and open to welcome, promote, accompany and integrate those who knock on our doors.
(scroll down for answer)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Pope Francis
Angelus, September 24, 2023
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Popular Posts