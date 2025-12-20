Which Pope said this?

In imitation of the shepherds, we too move spiritually towards Bethlehem, where Mary gave birth to the Child in a stable, “because there was no place for them in the inn”. Christmas has become a universal feast, and even those who do not believe perceive the appeal of this occasion. A Christian, however, knows that Christmas is a decisive event, an eternal fire that God has kindled in the world, and must not be confused with ephemeral things. It is important that it not be reduced to a merely sentimental or consumerist festivity. Last Sunday I drew attention to this problem, underscoring that consumerism has hijacked Christmas. No: Christmas must not be reduced to a merely sentimental or consumerist feast, full of gifts and good wishes but poor in Christian faith, and also poor in humanity. Therefore, it is necessary to curb a certain worldly mentality, incapable of grasping the incandescent core of our faith, which is this: “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth; we have beheld his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father”. And this is the heart of Christmas; rather, it is the truth of Christmas, there is no other.
Pope Francis
General Audience
December 23, 2020
