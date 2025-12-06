Which Pope said this?

In Nicaea, faith was professed in Jesus, the only begotten Son of the Father: He who was made man for us and for our salvation is “God from God, light from light”. This is not only the light of an unthinkable knowledge, but the light that illuminates existence with the love of the Father. Yes, it is a light that guides us on the path and dispels the darkness, and this light, which inhabits our lives, is life-giving and eternal: how can we bear witness to it, if not with a luminous life, with a joy that radiates? Also valid for your ministry as theologians is Jesus’ invitation not to “light a lamp and put it under a bushel, but on a stand”, so that “it gives light to all in the house” (cf. Mt 5:15). It is up to theologians to spread new and surprising glimmers of Christ’s eternal light in the house of the Church and in the darkness of the world.
Pope Francis
Address to the Members of the
International Theological Commission
November 30, 2023
