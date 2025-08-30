fbpx

Which Pope said this?

August 30, 2025

Written by WPI Contributor

The mystery of the choice [of Judas] remains, all the more since Jesus pronounces a very severe judgement on him: “Woe to that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed!” (Mt 26: 24).

What is more, it darkens the mystery around his eternal fate, knowing that Judas “repented and brought back the 30 pieces of silver to the chief priests and the elders, saying, “I have sinned in betraying innocent blood'” (Mt 27: 3-4). Even though he went to hang himself (cf. Mt 27: 5), it is not up to us to judge his gesture, substituting ourselves for the infinitely merciful and just God.

(scroll down for answer)

Pope Benedict XVI

General Audience

October 18, 2006

