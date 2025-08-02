Which Pope said this?

The situation which We have just outlined has led to doctrinal dissent. The dissent, in turn,
supposedly justified by theological pluralism, often develops into relativism in the area of
dogma, so that the integrity of the faith itself is diminished in various ways. But even if things do
not go to this extreme, the pluralism in question is at times presented as a legitimate criterion of
theological thinking (a locus theologicus) that justifies attacks on the authentic teaching office of
the Roman Pontiff and the episcopal hierarchy, even though Pope and bishops alone are the
authoritative interpreters of the divine revelation contained in Sacred Scripture and sacred
tradition.
(…)
What are we to say, however, of a pluralism that makes of the faith and its expression, not an
inheritance shared by the whole community and thus ecclesial in character, but as something discovered by individuals, with the help of a freer critical art and a freer investigation of the Word of God? As a matter of fact, unless the magisterium of the Church, to which the Apostles passed on their
own teaching authority and which therefore continues “teaching only what has been handed
on,” were to intervene, irreparable harm would be done to the close link of the Church with
Christ through the Apostles who transmitted “what they themselves had received.”
Pope St. Paul VI
Paterna cum benevolentia
