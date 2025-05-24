Which Pope said this?

I would like to encourage you, university rectors, in this mission you have taken on: to be builders of bridges of integration between the Americas and the Iberian Peninsula, working for ecological, social and environmental justice. I thank you all for your efforts and your work. I encourage you to continue to build bridges.
Pope Leo XIV
Videomessage on the Occasion of the Meeting
of Universities in Rio de Janeiro on Laudato Si
May 20, 2025
