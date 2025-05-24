From Criticizing Francis to Celebrating Leo: What Really Changed

Since the election of Pope Leo, many Catholics—especially those critical of Pope Francis—are celebrating what seems like a new era of unity in the Church. But what can we make of this?

Drawing from years of apologetics and personal experience, Pedro Gabriel argues that unless we address the attitude problem at the root of past controversies, this peace will not be sustainable. It’s time to go beyond personalities and politics—and ground our unity in truth and fidelity to the Magisterium.

In this video, Pedro explores the deeper dynamics behind the apparent calm:

– Why former critics of Francis now praise Leo;

– How identical words from two popes can provoke opposite reactions;

– The real difference: not doctrine, but the hermeneutic we apply;

– What this unity means for the Church’s future.

