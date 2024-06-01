fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · June 1, 2024

Written by WPI Contributor

At the moment, the most income-generating investments are weapons manufacturing and contraceptives. One destroys life; the other prevents life. And these are the most profitable investments. What future can we expect? It is bad. The matter is complex, but this cannot and must not become an alibi for not addressing it. There is a need for foresight, which is the second key word. At institutional level, there is a need for effective policies, for courageous, concrete and long-term choices, to sow today so that children can reap tomorrow. There is a need for greater commitment on the part of all governments, in order for the young generations to be put in the condition to realize their legitimate dreams. These means implementing serious and effective choices in favour of the family. For example, to put a mother in a position where she does not have to choose between work and childcare; or to free many young couples from the burden of job insecurity and the impossibility of buying a house.

Pope Francis

Address to the Fourth Edition

of General States on Natality

May 10, 2024

