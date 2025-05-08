Habemus Papam! Robert Francis Prevost is Pope Leo XIV

We have a new pope! Robert Francis Prevost is Pope Leo XIV. Who is Robert Prevost? Here is a brief summary to introduce you to the man who is now the successor of Peter.

Pope Leo XIV (Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A.)

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, is the first American and the first Augustinian to be elected pope. He was chosen on May 8, 2025, following a swift conclave that concluded after four rounds of voting. Prevost adopted the papal name Leo XIV, becoming the 267th successor of Saint Peter.

Early Life and Education

Born to Louis Marius Prevost, of French and Italian descent, and Mildred Martínez, of Spanish heritage, Robert Francis Prevost was raised in a multicultural household. He entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine (O.S.A.) in 1977 and professed solemn vows on August 29, 1981. He studied theology at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and later earned a licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome.

Pastoral and Academic Work in Peru

In 1985, Prevost began missionary work in Peru, serving in Chulucanas and later in Trujillo. He held various roles, including community prior, director of formation, and professor at the “San Carlos y San Marcelo” Major Seminary. He also served as judicial vicar in the Archdiocese of Trujillo. His deep commitment to the Peruvian Church led to his naturalization as a Peruvian citizen in 2015.

Leadership within the Augustinian Order

In 1999, Prevost was elected provincial prior of the “Mother of Good Counsel” province in Chicago. He was subsequently elected Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine in 2001 and re-elected in 2007, serving until 2013. His tenure was marked by efforts to strengthen the Order’s global presence and commitment to education and pastoral care.

Episcopal Ministry

Appointed by Pope Francis, Prevost became the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, in 2014 and was consecrated as a bishop on December 12 of that year. He served as Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, during which he also held the position of second vice president of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference. In 2020, he was appointed apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Callao.

Service in the Roman Curia

In January 2023, Prevost was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. He was created Cardinal-Deacon of Santa Monica by Pope Francis on September 30, 2023. His curial responsibilities included membership in several dicasteries, reflecting his broad expertise and commitment to the global Church.

Election as Pope

Following the death of Pope Francis, the conclave convened in May 2025. Prevost was elected pope after four ballots, a testament to his widespread support among the College of Cardinals. His election was announced with the traditional “Habemus Papam” proclamation from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Papal Vision

In his first address as Pope Leo XIV, he emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and dialogue, stating, “Help us to build bridges.” His pontificate is expected to continue the reformist and pastoral focus of his predecessor, with particular attention to marginalized communities and global outreach.

Pope Leo XIV’s election marks a historic moment for the Catholic Church, reflecting its growing universality and the increasing prominence of the Americas in global Catholicism.

