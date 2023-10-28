Which Pope said this?

We again present Our and your question: what is greater now need the Church?

Today we will give a very simple answer, which you, because you are good, because you are faithful, because you are fervent, can understand and accept: the Church needs obedience.

Yes, Sons and Daughters, who love the Church: of obedience.

And even more than the external passive and executive obedience, the internal and spontaneous spirit of obedience.