Which Pope said this?

by · January 28, 2023

I will allow a sentence of Romano Guardini to help me (…) Guardini says the Church “is not an institution conceived and built in theory… but a living reality…. She lives through the course of time, in becoming, like every living being, in undergoing change…. And yet in her nature she remains ever the same and her heart is Christ”.

Pope Benedict XVI

Farewell Address to the Cardinals in Rome

February 28, 2013

