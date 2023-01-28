Which Pope said this?

I will allow a sentence of Romano Guardini to help me (…) Guardini says the Church “is not an institution conceived and built in theory… but a living reality…. She lives through the course of time, in becoming, like every living being, in undergoing change…. And yet in her nature she remains ever the same and her heart is Christ”.
Pope Benedict XVI
Farewell Address to the Cardinals in Rome
February 28, 2013
