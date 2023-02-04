Which Pope said this?

And what is our faith like? Is it strong? Or is it at times a little like rosewater, a somewhat diluted faith? When problems arise are we brave like Peter or inclined to be lukewarm?
Peter teaches us that faith is not negotiable. Among the People of God this temptation has always existed: to downsize faith, and not even by “much”. However faith is like this, as we say in the Creed, so we must must get the better of the temptation to behave more or less “like everyone else”, not to be too, too rigid, because it is from this that a path which ends in apostasy unfolds. Indeed, when we begin to cut faith down, to negotiate faith and more or less to sell it to the one who makes the best offer, we are setting out on the road of apostasy, of no fidelity to the Lord.
(scroll down for answer)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Pope Francis
Morning Meditation “Faith is not sold”
April 6, 2013
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Popular Posts