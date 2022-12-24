Which Pope said this?

Therefore the shack of Bethlehem is a school, from which the divine Redeemer begins his teaching—not with words, but with deeds, teaching that the only means of rehabilitation is sacrifice in poverty and pain. The pompous theories, the clamorous rallies, the discussion of ardent questions, they are all of no use. To restore everything in Christ, without science handling it, without wealth helping, and without politics intervening, this lesson is enough; and society, walking along this road, would be happy in universal contentment and tranquillity.
Pope St. Pius X
Christmas Speech to the Roman Curia, 1903
