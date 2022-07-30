Which Pope said this?

by · July 30, 2022

This love is caring, generous and unconditional, and is not only offered to those who listen to his message but also to those who do not know it or reject it.

Each one of the faithful must feel called, as if sent by Christ, to seek out those who have drifted away from the community, like the disciples of Emmaus who succumbed to disappointment (cf. Lk 24: 13-35). It is necessary to go to the very fringes of society to take to everyone the light of Christ’s message about the meaning of life, the family and society, reaching out to those who live in the desert of neglect and poverty and loving them with the love of the Risen Christ.

Pope Benedict XVI

Address to the Pilgrims in the

Archdiocesan Pilgrimage from Madrid

July 4, 2005

