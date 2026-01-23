What Martin Luther King Jr. has to say to Bishop Robert Barron

I’ve been reflecting on how MLK confronted structures of sin within Christianity, and how he would respond to Catholics today. Specifically, how he would respond to Bishop Barron’s failure to be a voice of moral clarity during the ICE raids in Minnesota.
“But the judgment of God is upon the church as never before. If the church of today does not recapture the sacrificial spirit of the early church, it will lose its authentic ring, forfeit the loyalty of millions, and be dismissed as an irrelevant social club with no meaning for the twentieth century. I meet young people every day whose disappointment with the church has risen to outright disgust.”
-MLK, Letter from the Birmingham Jail
“When injustices have occurred on both sides, it is important to take into clear account whether they were equally grave or in any way comparable. Violence perpetrated by the state, using its structures and power, is not on the same level as that perpetrated by particular groups.”
-Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti
Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Paul Faheylives in Michigan with his wife and five kids. He is a limited licensed professional counselor, retreat leader, and catechist. He is a co-founder of Where Peter Is, founder and co-host of the Pope Francis Generation podcast, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and produces resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse.
Tags: Bishop Robert BarronCatholic Social TeachingICEimmigrationMartin Luther King
Popular Posts