Vatican Meeting on “The End of the World”

The Pontifical Academy for Life is meeting in Rome this week, and the theme of this year’s annual gathering is “The End of the World? Crises, Responsibilities, Hopes.”

Leading scientists, theologians, and scholars gathered at the Vatican for the purpose of engaging in an interdisciplinary dialogue on the theme. The assembly, held at the Pontifical Patristic Institute Augustinianum, has in recent years reflected Pope Francis’s call for greater collaboration between faith and science in addressing the pressing challenges of our time. From climate change to artificial intelligence, from bioethics to the Anthropocene, participants explore humanity’s responsibilities in the face of converging global crises.

Pope Francis, in his message to the assembly, emphasized the urgency of addressing the interconnected challenges threatening human civilization and the planet. He called this the polycrisis, borrowing the term from the French sociologist Edgar Morin, writing that it “evokes the dramatic nature of the historical juncture we are currently witnessing, in which wars, climate changes, energy problems, epidemics, the migratory phenomenon and technological innovation converge.” He continued, “The intertwining of these critical issues, which currently touch on various dimensions of life, lead us to ask ourselves about the destiny of the world and our understanding of it.”

Pope Francis lamented that the global community failed to adequately respond to the global crisis brought about by the the Covid pandemic. He wrote, that “we have, so to speak, ‘squandered’ it; we could have worked more deeply in the transformation of consciences and social practices (cf. Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum, 36).” He called on people of faith to engage seriously in dialogue with science, and also to become trans-disciplinarity in their approach.

Additionally, the pope called for deep listening—not only to scientific advancements but also to the moral and spiritual dimensions of these crises. Invoking the theme of the jubilee year, the pope wrote that hope “does not consist of waiting with resignation, but of striving with zeal towards true life.” His message underscored the urgent need for international cooperation, ethical responsibility, and renewed commitment to the common good.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, explained the theme of the assembly, describing “a certain ‘end of the world’ angst,” and drawing a stark line “between the survival of the planet and humanity or their extinction.” He added that humanity has brought about the current threat of extinction, stating, “What is new compared to the past is that the end of the world this time is not caused by a raging God, but by the vast and unrelenting corruption perpetrated by man.”

Archbishop Paglia warned that for the first time in history, humanity possesses the power to bring about its own destruction—not through divine wrath but through environmental collapse, technological recklessness, and unchecked economic inequality. The archbishop framed the assembly’s discussions within the biblical image of Noah’s Ark, urging participants to build a moral and intellectual foundation capable of safeguarding life against impending storms.

The presentations for the assembly cut across disciplines and topics and will be divided over two days. During the conference, the diverse lectures and dialogue include a lecture by astrobiologist Sarah S. Johnson on challenging conventional biological assumptions when exploring the possibility of life beyond Earth. In another presentation, Jesuit theologian François Euvé explores how scientific insights—particularly evolution and ecology—reshape theological understandings of creation. Euvé advocates for a vision of co-creation where divine action is intimately linked to the dynamic and relational processes of the natural world.

In another presentation, geologists Jan Zalasiewicz and Julia Adeney Thomas examine the ongoing debate over the Anthropocene, the proposed epoch in which human activity has irreversibly altered the Earth’s systems. They warn that planetary stability has been lost due to industrialization and globalized consumption, which requires a reassessment of human responsibility.

Education was also a theme, with speakers stressing the importance of forming future generations to think critically and act ethically. Bioethicist Henk ten Have noted that students today have a tendency to be more pessimistic than in the past. He warned against pushing fatalistic narratives of inevitable collapse, advocating instead for an approach that fosters resistance, reevaluation, and renewal in response to global crises.

The guiding image of the assembly—Noah releasing the dove—remains a powerful symbol. Just as Noah navigated a world submerged in chaos, the participants of the Pontifical Academy for Life sought to lay the foundations for a future rooted in justice, solidarity, and hope.

Image: Noah. Mosaic in Basilica di San Marco, Venice. By Anonymous Master – basilica san marco, venice, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4147510

