Continued Prayers for Pope Francis

After showing some improvement over the last few days, Pope Francis experienced two episodes of respiratory insufficiency today, renewing the sense of concern over his medical condition. The Holy See Press Office reported the following during their second update of the day:

“Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.

“Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions.

“In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times.

“The prognosis remains guarded.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a bronchospasm is a tightening of the muscles in airways that connect the windpipe to the alveoli which are air sacks in the lung. During a bronchospasm, it is difficult for the body to get enough oxygen. A bronchoscopy can be used for diagnostic reasons, but also to remove blockages like secretions. It seems that it was used in this secondary way for Pope Francis. According to Vatican News, the Holy Father does not show signs of a new infection, so today’s episodes are thought to be the result of his “pre-existing pneumonia.” As a result, the Pope’s condition remains “complex” and it is possible that he could experience additional episodes in the future. As has been noted in other press releases, the Pope’s prognosis remains guarded.

Please continue to pray for him as he faces this challenging time.

Image: “Praying Hands” (CC BY 2.0) by philwarren

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!