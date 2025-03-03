This is Part Two of a two-part conversation with Dr. Marcus Mescher. In the first part of the conversation we discussed Liberation Theology and the Dominican theologian, Gustavo Gutiérrez.

In Part-Two, we dive into the Church’s teaching on the preferential option for the poor, exploring its roots in Scripture as well as its relationship to the Ordo Amoris. From there we discuss the importance of the Church having a “preferential option for survivors” and what living that out could look like on an institutional and personal level. I really loved this conversation and I hope you enjoy it as well.

Dr. Marcus Mescher is associate professor of Christian ethics. He holds a Ph.D. from Boston College and specializes in Catholic social teaching and moral formation. His research and writing concentrate in the following areas: human dignity and rights; social/environmental justice for the global common good; how moral agency is impacted by cultural context and digital technology; the moral dimensions of friendship; sexual justice and the ethics of marriage and family life; liberation theology and inclusive solidarity; healing the psychological, spiritual, social, and moral harm caused by clergy abuse. Dr. Mescher has written dozens of popular and academic articles. His current research and writing focus on mental health and moral injury.

You can listen to the episode here or on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/14-marcus-mescher-preferential-option

If you haven’t listened to Part One, I would encourage you to start with that episode: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/13-marcus-mescher-liberation-theology

LINKS:

Measuring & Exploring Moral Injury Caused by Clergy Sexual Abuse

https://www.xavier.edu/moral-injury-report/

“Moral Injury and Clerical Sexual Abuse” PFG podcast with Marcus Mescher

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/marcus-mescher-moral-injury-and-clerical

The Liberation Theology Podcast

Ep. 5: Catholic Social Teaching and Liberation Theology with Marcus Mescher, Pt. 1

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-5-catholic-social-teaching-and-liberation-theology/id1551431636?i=1000511104797

Accountability, Healing, and Trust: Interdisciplinary Reflections for Ministry in the Midst of the Catholic Sex Abuse Crisis

https://litpress.org/Products/8897/Accountability-Healing-and-Trust

Awake Blog

https://www.awakecommunity.org/blog

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All of your support directly helps my family and allows me to continue working on projects like this podcast, the newsletter, as well as resources about spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife and five kids. He is a limited licensed professional counselor, retreat leader, and catechist. He is a co-founder of Where Peter Is, founder and co-host of the Pope Francis Generation podcast, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He seeks to provide pastoral counseling for Catholics who have been spiritually abused, counseling for Catholic ministers, and counseling education so that ministers are more equipped to help others in their ministry.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!