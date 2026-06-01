Third Space Podcast: Esther Harber – Closest to the Heart of Jesus

Today I’m resharing an episode from February of 2025, in the first season of Third Space. This is a conversation I had with Esther Harber.

Esther Harber is a devoted Catholic living with her husband and daughters in Ohio. She is a convert from a fundamentalist Protestant denomination, and was blessed to enter the Catholic Church in 2006. The Lord placed a passion in her heart for sharing the faith, and she spent the better part of her twenties as a lay missionary in New York City. She was also in religious life for a year. During her time as a missionary she experienced spiritual abuse, grooming, and sexual assault by a Catholic priest. After a long period of healing, she felt the Lord calling her to walk with other victim-survivors and to bring light to this crisis in the Church.

In this discussion Esther shares her own story and how her experiences of harm have impacted her faith. Esther has maybe the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever met. And her capacity to be present with others and hold their stories is profound. This is one of my favorite interviews.

Since this conversation was first published, Esther stepped away from her role as the Survivor Care Coordinator at Awake. Also, a few months ago, Esther was a speaker for one of Awake’s “Courageous Conversations.” She spoke about the harm caused by institutional betrayal from the Church. I’m linking to that in the show notes and would encourage you to listen to it as well.

And just a content note that this episode includes conversations about sexual assault.

Also, a huge thank you to everyone who became a financial supporter of Third Space over the past month. It means so much! Thank you.

Listen to the episode here or on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/40-esther-harber-closest-to-the-heart

LINKS:

Awake Courageous Conversation – Not Just a Few Bad Apples: The Trauma of Institutional Betrayal:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICYqxT3zhWg&t=4s

Esther’s Survivor Story:

https://www.awakecommunity.org/blog/esther-harber/

Contact Awake:

https://www.awakecommunity.org/contact

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All of your support directly helps my family and allows me to continue working on projects like this podcast, the newsletter, as well as resources about spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

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