Holy Rosary for Peace

Pope Leo XIV is asking that the faithful pray a Rosary for peace today, May 30th. According to Vatican News, he will be leading the Rosary recitation in the Grotto of Our Lady of Loudes within the Vatican at 7pm Rome Time (1pm EST). Shrines throughout the world will also be participating, including shrines in Ukraine, the Philippines, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Lebanon.

Pope Leo will be praying the Joyful Mysteries with each decade dedicated to a particular aspect of war.

First Decade: For victims of war.

Second Decade: For those who comfort and bring hope to those affected by war.

Third Decade: For medical and paramedical providers who offer humanitarian aid. This includes those medical personnel who are continuing to serve those in areas that are suffering from an Ebola outbreak.

Fourth Decade: For those who suffer the violence and dehumanization of war and for prisoners of war.

Fifth Decade: For an end to war and a lasting, just peace.

For a refresher on how to pray the Rosary, you can find instructions here.

Image: “OCTOBER-ROSARY” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ThiênLong

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