“That’s Not Infallible!” — Why This Argument Is Wrong

“That teaching isn’t infallible, so I don’t have to accept it”

This argument shows up constantly in Catholic discussions, especially when a particular teaching is unpopular. But while it sounds theologically informed, it actually misunderstands how the Church has always understood her own teaching authority.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel looks at:

– Why “not infallible” does not mean “optional”

– Why most Church teaching is non-infallible, but still authoritative

– How popes teach authoritatively even outside ex cathedra definitions

– The different levels of magisterial authority

– When papal statements are magisterial, and when they are not

Drawing from the Church’s own documents, this video explains why the common appeal to infallibility often functions as a way to avoid assent rather than a legitimate theological distinction.

