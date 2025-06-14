Synodality Explained: Debunking 4 Common Myths

What does synodality actually mean? Is it just vague Church-speak? A liberal agenda? Or is it a deeply rooted and clearly defined aspect of Catholic teaching?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel breaks down four of the most persistent myths surrounding synodality—its definition, its implementation, and its purpose in today’s Church. Drawing from official Church documents and firsthand coverage of recent synods, Pedro tries to present the shared synodal vision of both Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV.