Due to technical difficulties, this is going up late tonight, but here it is: Dominic de Souza and I return to The Debrief after a short hiatus to catch up on the big stories in the Church, including:

Bishop Strickland on Pope Francis and schism Persecution of Catholics in Nicaragua Alabama priest abandons his post World Youth Day and the Death Penalty

Topics and Links:

Bishop Strickland reverses his prior support for Pope Francis’s exhortation Amoris Laetitia, and gives an odd definition of schism on his radio show.

Link: Is Strickland slouching toward schism? – Where Peter Is, by Mike Lewis

Religious persecution in Nicaragua is increasing. In addition to the imprisoned Bishop Alvarez, the Ortega regime has closed down a Jesuit university.

Link: Hellhole: The Martyrdom of the Church in Nicaragua – Where Peter Is by Carmelita

Discussion about the unfolding story of Fr. Alex Crow, a priest from Mobile, Alabama has left his ministry and brought an 18-year-old woman (a recent high school graduate) with him to Italy. Troubling information has come out as this story has unfolded.

Link: Disgraced Alabama priest believes he is married to 18-year-old and their running away to Italy is ‘Jesus’ will’ | America Magazine

On the death penalty:Capital Punishment and Magisterial Authority – by Dr. Robert Fastiggi

See Also: Is the death penalty ever “legitimate defense”? by Mike Lewis (Substack)

On WYD Lisbon: (Podcast and Links) Claire and Pedro’s WYD Experience – Where Peter Is

