Claire and Pedro’s WYD Experience

This week I was joined by Pedro Gabriel and Claire Domingues to talk about their experiences at World Youth Day in Lisbon — what they saw, what they learned, and what they experienced.

To read their coverage of WYD Lisbon at Where Peter Is, please visit https://wherepeteris.com/category/news/wyd-2023/

To read their coverage at their own website, The City and the World, please visit https://thecityandtheworld.com/news/

To subscribe to The City and the World, visit https://thecityandtheworld.com/contact/

