Revelation: Not a Rulebook, But a Relationship

In his new Wednesday catecheses on Vatican II, Pope Leo XIV has unpacked one of the Council’s most important documents: Dei Verbum, the Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation.

But this isn’t just a theological deep dive. At the heart of Leo’s teaching is something deeply personal: revelation is not merely information handed down from heaven — it is God inviting us into a living dialogue.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores:

– What Dei Verbum teaches about Scripture and Tradition.

– How divine inspiration really works.

– Why fundamentalism misses the human dimension of Scripture.

– What “living Tradition” actually means.

– And why faith is ultimately an encounter, not an ideology.

Drawing on Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis, Saint John Henry Newman, and Vatican II itself, Pedro looks at why revelation is relational, and why that changes everything.

