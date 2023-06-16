Pope’s health | Pierre v USCCB | Vatican on web trolls

This week, Dominic and I give an update on Pope Francis’s health and his audience and travel schedule. Next, we discuss the message that the US papal nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, delivered to the US bishops gathered in Orlando this week. Finally, we touch on some of the highlights of the recent Vatican document on use of social media.

SHOW NOTES

Topics:

1) Pope returns home from the hospital

2) Papal Nuncio delivers a message to the US Bishops

3) Updates on Fort Worth Carmelite controversy

4) Overview of the social media document

Summary and Links:

1) This morning Pope Francis was discharged from Gemelli hospital following his abdominal surgery on June 7.

Links:

– “Pope Francis returns to Vatican after discharge from hospital” (Vatican News)

– “Explainer: What the Vatican tells the public when the pope is sick” By Colleen Dulle (America)

2) This week, the US bishops met in Orlando for their annual Spring Plenary Assembly. On Thursday, Archbishop Pierre challenged them to embrace synodality and warned them that the Eucharistic revival will not bear fruit unless it is centered on mission and synodality.

Links:

– “Nuncio warns US bishops against Eucharist without mission” by Mike Lewis

– “US Catholic leaders must answer the call to conversion” By Kevin Beck

– USCCB website for videos and documents from the meeting

3) A brief update on the story of Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson and the Carmelite nuns in Arlington, Texas.

Link: “Texas Carmelite nun saga: Latest developments” (Mike Lewis)

4) On May 28, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication released a document entitled, “Towards Full Presence – A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media.”

ABOUT THE DEBRIEF

Intro Episode

Links to audio podcast (iTunes, Google, Spotify)

A weekly show where we dive deep into the news, topics, questions, and controversies facing the Catholic Church today. Hosted by Dominic de Souza, founder of SmartCatholics, posing questions to Mike Lewis, editor and cofounder of Where Peter Is. We bring you commentary, analysis, and context on tough questions that the Church is facing. Whether you’re a devout Catholic, a curious seeker, or just interested in the news and happenings in the Church, join us for The Debrief. When it comes to news and controversies in the Catholic Church, stay curious, informed, and engaged.

WHERE PETER IS

Visit Where Peter Is.com to read articles, commentaries, and spiritual reflections by and for faithful Catholics who support the mission and vision of Pope Francis. https://wherepeteris.com

SMARTCATHOLICS

The conversation is brought to you from SmartCatholics.com, the free online community for millennials, creators, and learners. Join our private WherePeterIs group to ask questions, share insights, and suggest topics for next time. https://smartcatholics.com

DONATE

Consider becoming a Patreon sponsor for Where Peter Is. Your generosity will help us continue to bring valuable content to you and enhance the quality of this show. https://www.patreon.com/where_peter_is

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.