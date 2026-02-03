Pope Leo Lent Study Group

“The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor” (Luke 4:18). With these words Jesus inaugurated his mission.

The “good news,” the kerygma, was first for the poor and powerless. And it is with the poor where we encounter Christ (cf. Matthew 25).

We need to hear this Good News over and over again; we need to hear it right now.

I would like to invite you to read and receive some of this Good News with me this Lent.

I’m leading a five-week study group to read and discuss two new documents from Pope Leo XIV: In Unitate Fidea (on the 1700th Anniversary of the Nicene Creed) and Dilexi Te (on Love for the Poor).

While at first glance it looks like these documents are about different topics, I think they are intimately connected. Between these two texts, Pope Leo proclaims that love for the poor and powerless isn’t simply an extra, a nice thing to do, or simply a moral commend. No. Love for the poor and powerless reflects the kind of God we believe in, the character of the God we profess in the Creed.

Because of this, when the Church—when you and I—love and identify with the poor, we are not only following a moral law, we are evangelizing and fulfilling our identity as Christians.

Is there a better thing to study and pray with through Lent?

This group is for:

Catechists

Teachers

Priests

Parents

Anyone trying to better understand what it means to worship and live as a Christian in their community

This workshop will help you:

Better understand the Kerygma and the Church’s social teaching

Participate more in building the Kingdom of God

Apply the Church’s social teaching to your own life

Have the skills and confidence to read and understand papal documents

In this study group, you will have:

The freedom to participate as you want

The opportunity to learn and grow within a small group

A non-judgmental space that proclaims and invites, but never imposes

The chance to ask and discuss any questions that you have

Details:

This is a five-part live study group that will be held virtually on Wednesday February 25, March 4, March 11, March 18, and March 25 at 7:30-9:00pm (EST).

The first meeting will include personal introductions and a brief catechesis from me about Catholic Social Teaching. The study group will be held in a seminar format where small group-discussion will be prioritized over lecture or formal presentations.

https://forms.gle/yyiagLfMqMgm8Yiw8 Sign Up Here:

Pricing:

This five-week study group is $250.

Making this group available to anyone who can benefit from it is important to me, but it’s also an essential part of my family’s income. I don’t want inability to pay to be obstacle for you to participate. So if you can’t pay the full $250, please pay what you can (even if it’s only $10).

And if you can’t attend this study group, but you are grateful that resources like this exist, please consider finally supporting it.

How to Pay:

1. Send a custom payment via PayPal (paul@faheycounseling.com) or Venmo (@catholicthirdspace)

2. Or use your credit card to pay $250 here: https://buy.stripe.com/9B65kCaEy48ogpU6PRdIA03

I’m looking forward to having you in this group.

