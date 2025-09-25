Photocopy Catholicism: Are We Listening or Just Looking?

In today’s digital world, a single photo, a short clip, or even one word can go viral, suddenly reducing the whole story to a meme or a soundbite.

This video explores how Catholic controversies often get stripped of their context and weaponized in online culture wars. From Saturno hats to “Pachamama” statues to blurred letters, the pattern is always the same: appearances matter more than substance, mantras replace meaning, and real listening gets lost.

But as Catholics, we’re called to go deeper than this. Our faith isn’t about memes, buzzwords, or culture war points—it’s about truth, listening, and depth.

In this video Pedro Gabriel explores:

– How memes and mantras distort Catholic conversations;

– How polarization turns the faith into a search for talking points to use against others;

– How this happened during major controversies in the past years, namely: Leo’s Saturno Hat, the “Pachamama”, and Lettergate;

– What Blessed Carlo Acutis can teach us about originality in the digital age.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!