The Sisters of the Little Way have been working on a project that I’m really excited about: “Descent Into Light.”

This an audio documentary about the reality of adult abuse—both sexual and spiritual abuse—in the Catholic Church.

“Adult abuse in spiritual settings has remained largely in the shadows,” says Sr. Danielle Victoria Lussier. “By shedding more light on these experiences, we hope to spark understanding, discussion, and ultimately reform and renewal.”

For the past twenty years, safeguarding efforts in the Church have focused almost exclusively on protecting children from sexual abuse. This work is essential, but it can inadvertently create the misconception that adults are not vulnerable to harm in religious spaces.

As I’ve written elsewhere, the inherent power dynamics within pastoral relationships make adults vulnerable to abuse. And the near-exclusive focus on sexual abuse in the Church has created the impression that other kinds of abuse, like spiritual abuse (which often precedes sexual abuse but is also gravely harmful in itself).

Over the summer, the Sisters of the Little Way asked me to help review this podcast series, and it’s excellent. In this series, the sisters are able to articulate and illustrate the realities of grooming, spiritual abuse, clericalism, religious trauma, and so much more. The sisters write:

“Each episode blends powerful storytelling with expert analysis from theologians, psychologists, and advocates, moving beyond the ‘bad apples’ narrative to explore the more nuanced, systemic issues that create contexts in which abuse can occur.”

Their podcast invites us to reimagine and help build a culture where transparency and accountability take precedence over reputation, comfort, and financial concerns. It will be an invaluable resource for the Church.

“We created Descent Into Light because we believe we can do better,” says Sr. Theresa Aletheia Noble. “Our hope is not naïve—it’s forged in suffering, rooted in faith, and grounded in the belief that renewal is possible.”

The first episode will be released on October 1st.

The first episode will be released on October 1st.

Visit: https://www.sistersofthelittleway.com

