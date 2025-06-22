“Our presence made a difference”

I’m often lamenting clerics misusing and abusing their authority in order to feed their own egos, push their agendas, or win cultural or political power. But I’m really happy to share a story that’s the opposite.



This is what the right use of clerical authority looks like. He is using his office to both draw attention to the dehumanization of immigrants and, in a concrete way, protect the vulnerable.



Bishop Pham is also the first US bishop to be appointed by Pope Leo.



From the Times of San Diego:

Any other day, said a local activist, two to four immigrants would be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and taken away in vans operated by private prison CoreCivic.



In fact, at least two white vans were parked on an adjacent street with no license plates but padlocks on side doors.



Bishop Pham, himself a Vietnamese refugee as a child, said ICE agents were “standing there covered with masks as we walked toward the courtroom. Eventually the … agents kind of scattered and went away. No wonder people come in fear.”

