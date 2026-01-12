Making the World Great Again — Through War?

In recent years, war has begun to feel normal again. Conflicts erupt, borders are violated, and international law is treated as optional. In this video, Pedro Gabriel returns to a phrase Pope Francis often used: “a piecemeal World War.” What once sounded exaggerated or imprecise now appears disturbingly accurate…

This episode explores how the Church consistently challenges our instinctive way of interpreting the world and even global events—and why she so often turns out to be right. From Pope Francis to Pope Leo XIV, Catholic social teaching offers a moral framework that resists tribalism, rejects “ends justify the means” reasoning, and insists that power must always be subordinated to justice, law, and the dignity of the human person.

In this video, Pedro addresses:

– What the Church really means by a “piecemeal world war”

– Why good outcomes do not automatically justify immoral actions

– Just war theory and its criteria

– The temptation to reduce complex moral questions to dichotomies

– The Church’s call for a stronger international rule of law

– How Christianity radically redefines power and greatness

– Why modern politics is drifting back toward a pre-Christian, “might makes right” worldview.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!