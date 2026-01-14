Looking ahead: 2026 and beyond

Dear Readers,

I’ve been meaning to write this since mid-December, and I apologize for the delay. Health issues, family responsibilities, prayer, and discernment all played a role in pushing this note back longer than I intended.

As Christmas approached, I stepped away more than I ever have since Where Peter Is was founded nearly eight years ago. It was not planned, but by the time Christmas eve rolled around, I realized that I needed some time to rest. For the first time, I allowed myself something like a sabbatical. The result, unfortunately, was unanswered emails, unpublished submissions, and delayed responses. If anyone has been frustrated by this bottleneck, I am responsible and I’m sorry.

One concrete fruit of that period has been formalizing work that has quietly been happening for some time. I’ve added a new Masthead section to the site to recognize our editorial and production team.

Paul Chu, VJ Tarantino, and Ariane Sroubek have been carrying a great deal of the work behind the scenes for more than a year. Many readers will recognize their names from their writing, but their contributions extend far beyond bylines. Paul brings a careful editorial eye, theological and philosophical literacy, and a strong instinct for clarity and fairness — especially when navigating complex or contentious topics. VJ has been an invaluable advisor, with a strong background in the study of philosophy and she has the ability to combine sharp analysis with a good sense of tone, proportion, and audience. Together, Paul and VJ started Sacred Beauty, a Private Association of the Faithful dedicated to honoring the beauty and holiness of God through artistic and intellectual creativity founded in prayer, especially Eucharistic contemplation. More of their writing can be found at their Substack, Questions, Disputed and Otherwise, and their music can be heard at their YouTube Channel.

Ariane has borne much of the production and organizational labor that keeps the site running at all — coordinating posts, managing workflows, and quietly solving problems before most readers ever know they existed. The stability of Where Peter Is owes a great deal to her work. A wife and mother and a convert to the Catholic faith, Ariane holds a degree in theology and biblical studies and a doctorate in school and child clinical psychology.

This team will also include longtime contributor Nathan Turowsky, whose writing readers know well. Nathan is also a convert to the Catholic faith, and his work and intellectual insights have been a gift to Where Peter Is since 2019. Nathan has a deep familiarity with the site’s mission and voice. His presence strengthens both the editorial process and the continuity of our work.

All of the original founders remain involved as collaborators, consultants, and contributors, and I am grateful for their continued support and counsel.

We do have a backlog of submissions. To address this, submissions sent to articles@wherepeteris.com now go to the full editorial team rather than to me alone. Additionally, if you are already a contributor and have been accustomed to sending me articles via DM or personal email, please send them to articles@wherepeteris.com going forward. This change will help our workflow and add necessary checks so that nothing gets lost in the cracks.

The broader context matters as well. 2025 was a consequential year for the Church and for this website: the death of Pope Francis, the election of Pope Leo, and the continued evolution of resistance to the Magisterium. These developments only reinforce the need for careful, faithful, and sustainable Catholic commentary — work that resists both panic and polemic.

Finally, I want to recognize and remember a dear friend and one of our own. Joseph Snearline, who contributed four articles to Where Peter Is, passed away on December 8, 2025 — the feast of the Immaculate Conception — from interstitial lung disease. Beyond his writing, Joseph was my trusted friend and a confidant. Despite serious hardships, including legal blindness, he was a husband, a father, and a man of quiet, generous faith. During my own journey with glaucoma, he was a steady source of encouragement and perspective. He is deeply missed. One of the greatest moments of his life was meeting Pope Francis in Rome. My prayer is that they are reunited in heaven, interceding for the rest of us.

Thank you for your patience, your trust, and your continued support. The work continues, and I believe it will be stronger for having been tended carefully rather than rushed.

God bless you all,

Mike

Image: Photo by sarah b on Unsplash

