Interview with Tony Annett – A More Just Economy

Back in January, I read a new book titled, Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create a More Just Economy by the economist, Tony Annett. Just two chapters in and I was hooked.

Those first chapters were the most comprehensive, yet accessible, survey of Catholic Social Teaching that I’ve ever read. Starting with the Old Testament and Aristotle, and then moving to Aquinas and eventually the modern social encyclicals, this book synthesized the huge corpus of Catholic Social Teaching succinctly, but without losing the depth or the prophetic urgency of the content. After that, the book brought these teachings into dialogue and debate with modern economics.

I was thrilled and honored when Tony agreed to come on the Pope Francis Generation podcast a couple months ago. We talked about what a truly just economy would look like in the modern world. I hope you enjoy it!

Paul and Dominic talk with the economist, Tony Annett about how Catholic Social Teaching gives us the tools to create a just economy. We discuss wealth inequality and the universal destination of goods before getting into what CST has to say about Libertarianism and Neoliberalism. We also dive into a Catholic perspective on usury and student loan forgiveness.

Tony is a senior advisor at the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an adjunct professor at Fordham University. He spent two decades at the International Monetary Fund, including as speechwriter to two Managing Directors. He holds a PhD. in economics from Columbia University. He’s also the author of Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create a More Just Economy.

