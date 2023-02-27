Interview with Rachel Amiri: Toxic NFP Culture

Rachel Amiri and I have been talking about NFP and NFP culture for several years now. Before we started recording, she reminded me that we first met when we were arguing with each other in NFP groups on Facebook (not my best moments, lol).

For years I felt isolated and shameful when I thought I was the only person struggling with and questioning my experience of NFP. Even just asking the question, “What about the times when NFP isn’t good enough?” had me facing criticism from others. However, hearing other people’s stories, and realizing that my experiences and questions were not unique, was really helpful for me. I think it’s important for people to talk about the spiritual abuse that goes on in some NFP circles, and I hope this conversation is a positive contribution to that effort.

Whenever I interview someone I have a couple of pages of notes outlining the questions and topics I want to discuss. Rachel and I sort of had an outline, but once we got rolling we went off-script and down rabbit-holes.

I’m really excited to share this episode with you! It was a joy talking with Rachel. Also, this is not the first time I’ve talked about NFP. Here’s another podcast I did on the topic and here’s an article I wrote for Homiletic & Pastoral Review about NFP and the law of gradualism. Also, check out Rachel’s article: “The Not-So-Sexy Theology of the Body.”

This episode is now available on Youtube and in podcast feeds!

This week, Paul and Dominic talk with Rachel Amiri about toxic NFP culture. Rachel was a FertilityCare Practitioner in the Creighton model of natural family planning. For the past several years, Rachel and Paul have had many discussions about how many of the ways that Catholics talk about NFP can be spiritually abusive or manipulative and how Catholic NFP discourse overlaps with purity culture. We wanted to share some of those conversations with listeners, so we invited Rachel on!

*A general disclaimer that we will be talking about sexuality and child loss in this episode.

Rachel Amiri serves as Production Editor for Where Peter Is and has also appeared as the host of WPI Live. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with degrees in Theology and Political Science, and was deeply shaped by the thought of Pope Benedict XVI. She has worked in Catholic publishing as well as in healthcare as a FertilityCare Practitioner. Rachel is married to fellow WPI Contributor Daniel Amiri and resides in St. Louis, Missouri, where they are raising three children.

Read her article: “The Not-So-Sexy Theology of the Body”

Paid subscribers get to watch each episode before everyone else! Your support allows me to create this podcast and all the resources I’ve shared here.

Subscribe to the Pope Francis Generation: https://www.popefrancisgeneration.com/subscribe

ABOUT POPE FRANCIS GENERATION Pope Francis Generation is the show for Catholics struggling with the Church’s teaching, who feel like they might not belong in the Church anymore, and who still hunger for a God of love and goodness. Hosted by Paul Fahey, a professional catechist, and Dominic de Souza, someone who needs catechesis. Together, we’re taking our own look at the Catholic Church– her teachings and practices- from 3 views that changed our world: the Kerygma, the doctrine of theosis, and the teachings of Pope Francis. Together, with you, we’re the Pope Francis Generation.

ABOUT DOMINIC DE SOUZA SmartCatholics founder, Dominic de Souza, is a convert from radical traditionalism – inspired by WherePeterIs, Bishop Robert Barron, and Pope Francis. He is passionate about helping ordinary Catholics break the ‘bystander effect’, and be first responders. “We don’t have to be geniuses. We just have to show up with witness and kindness. Christ does the rest.” Today he hosts the SmartCatholics community.

JOIN FATHERS HEART ACADEMY If you like this podcast and want to go deeper with the topics we discuss, check out my new project, Father’s Heart Academy.

This is a community for folks looking for more compelling answers to their questions about Catholic teaching, who are tired of online apologists and clerics distorting what the Church actually teaches, who are looking for a more beautiful Gospel.

Father’s Heart Academy shares Church teachings in light of the Kerygma, the proclamation of God’s goodness and desire for us. We’re presenting the Church’s actual documents without added opinions and rules. This year we’re holding workshops for Desiderio Desideravi, Gaudete et Exsultate, and Fratelli Tutti. These are paid workshops, open for everyone.

Members of this academy also get special access and benefits. Join a private group of learners interested in discussing these topics. Get the chance to meet with me regularly and discuss recent podcasts or current events in the Church. We hold seminars on specific topics and magisterial documents. And members-only deep discounts to these workshops.

The goal is to help us understand what the Church actually teaches so that we can grow in our relationship with God and share his love with others.

Join here: http://www.fathersheartacademy.com

ABOUT SMARTCATHOLICS If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with your one friend you think would really like to see it. Come and regroup with us in the free, Catholic community on smartcatholics.com We’re free of trolls and ads and toxicity, faithful to the Holy Father Pope Francis and the Church, and committed to a culture of kindness and learning. Sound like you? Come and join us. Join the free community:

Send us a gift: https://smartcatholics.com/donate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smartcatholics/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smartcathol…

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.