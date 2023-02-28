Upcoming Event: “The Francis Factor at Ten Years”

Our friends at Georgetown University’s Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life are hosting “The Francis Factor at Ten Years” on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 P.M. Eastern time. This dialogue will feature Catholic leaders Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Sr. Norma Pimentel, M.J., E.J. Dionne, Helen Alvaré, and Georgetown President John J. DeGioia. It will certainly be of interest to WPI’s readers and community.
From the event website:
The Initiative’s inaugural Public Dialogue in 2013 was on “The Francis Factor,” examining how Pope Francis’ new leadership of the Catholic Church might shape our Church and nation. Now, a decade later, this landmark dialogue will focus on the mission, message, and impact of Pope Francis after 10 years and into the future. This Public Dialogue is part of the Initiative’s Tenth Anniversary Celebration and will be an occasion to welcome the leadership of Kim Daniels as director and recognize John Carr as he moves into a new role as founder. We hope you can join us in Dahlgren Chapel at Georgetown as we mark 10 years and look to the future of this vital effort.
Georgetown President John J. DeGioia will open the evening with a brief conversation with Kim and John on the past and future work of the Initiative. We’ll then proceed to a conversation on “The Francis Factor at Ten Years” with four outstanding leaders: Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Sr. Norma Pimentel, M.J., E.J. Dionne, and Helen Alvaré.
The participants in this gathering will explore these and other questions:
- How has Pope Francis’ leadership challenged and changed the Church, the world, and each of us?
- What have been Pope Francis’ successes and shortcomings?
- What has been the response of different groups, especially in the United States, to Francis’ papacy?
- What are Pope Francis’ current priorities and future challenges?
- How has Pope Francis’ mission and message shaped the work of the Initiative over its first decade?
Kim Daniels, director of the Initiative, and John Carr, founder of the Initiative, will moderate the dialogue.
The dialogue will be held live, in person at Georgetown’s Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart, and will also be live-streamed. RSVP is required.
Image Credit: Photo by Ágatha Depiné on Unsplash
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Rachel Amiri serves as Production Editor for Where Peter Is and has also appeared as the host of WPI Live. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with degrees in Theology and Political Science, and was deeply shaped by the thought of Pope Benedict XVI. She has worked in Catholic publishing as well as in healthcare as a FertilityCare Practitioner. Rachel is married to fellow WPI Contributor Daniel Amiri and resides in St. Louis, Missouri, where they are raising three children.
Popular Posts