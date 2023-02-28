Upcoming Event: “The Francis Factor at Ten Years”

The Initiative’s inaugural Public Dialogue in 2013 was on “The Francis Factor,” examining how Pope Francis’ new leadership of the Catholic Church might shape our Church and nation. Now, a decade later, this landmark dialogue will focus on the mission, message, and impact of Pope Francis after 10 years and into the future. This Public Dialogue is part of the Initiative’s Tenth Anniversary Celebration and will be an occasion to welcome the leadership of Kim Daniels as director and recognize John Carr as he moves into a new role as founder. We hope you can join us in Dahlgren Chapel at Georgetown as we mark 10 years and look to the future of this vital effort.

Georgetown President John J. DeGioia will open the evening with a brief conversation with Kim and John on the past and future work of the Initiative. We’ll then proceed to a conversation on “The Francis Factor at Ten Years” with four outstanding leaders: Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Sr. Norma Pimentel, M.J., E.J. Dionne, and Helen Alvaré.