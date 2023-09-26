Pope In Marseille – Rupnik Scandal – Strickland Watch

Dominic and I return for another discussion on important topics in and around the Catholic Church, including the pope’s recent trip to Marseille, the controversy surrounding priest and artist Marko Rupnik, and the latest on the controversial Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler.

Notes:

(1) Pope Francis visited the French port city of Marseille, on Friday and Saturday. The second-largest city in France is considered a multiethnic and multifaith melting pot. We discuss the highlights of the trip and the pope’s comments on the flight back.

Links:

Pope Francis visits Marseille as anti-migrant views grow in Europe – ABC News

French media shine spotlight on Pope’s Marseille visit – Vatican News

Apostolic Journey to Marseille: Press Conference on the return flight to Rome (23 September 2023) | Francis

Pope Francis: ‘Marseille’s welcome is a message to Europe’ – Vatican News

In France, pope slams ‘alarmist propaganda’ that fuels fears of migrants | National Catholic Reporter

(2) The controversy surrounding Fr. Marko Rupnik

Links:

Timeline: What we know about former Jesuit Marko Rupnik’s alleged abuse—and the questions that remain | America Magazine

Women who say they were abused by a onetime Jesuit artist denounce an apparent rehabilitation effort | AP News

Diocese of Rome questions treatment of Marco Rupnik, a prominent artist expelled by Jesuits due to abuse allegations | America Magazine

Is Pope Francis protecting Marko Rupnik?

(3) The latest on the Bishop Strickland situation in Tyler, Texas

