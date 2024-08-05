Dear Readers,

First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest apologies for the noticeable decline in content on Where Peter Is in recent months. Many of you have reached out, expressing concern and wondering what has been happening behind the scenes. Your messages and the articles you’ve submitted have not gone unnoticed, and I regret that I haven’t been able to keep up with responses or maintain sustained communication.

The truth is, several factors have converged to create a challenging situation. On a personal level, I’ve been dealing with some significant issues that have affected my ability to focus on the work that goes into running this site. I’ve also been grappling with a severe case of writer’s block. Inspiration now seems to arrive only in fits and starts. Writing and editing have become increasingly difficult. In fact, I’ve been meaning to write this post for weeks, and only now am I able to put something together.

Exhaustion and burnout have played a significant role. After years of consistent output and engagement, the weight of trying to maintain the high standards we set for ourselves has taken its toll. As an almost entirely volunteer operation, the training and retention of editorial and administrative help has been a challenge. Right now, It’s mostly me and I’m running on fumes. (And to those who have reached out and offered support, I am grateful.)

The result has been a slowdown in the production of new articles and content, something I know has been disappointing for many of you.

To those who have submitted articles or sent messages and are still waiting for a response, I am truly sorry. Your contributions and communications are deeply valuable to me, and I am disappointed in myself that I haven’t been able to give them the attention they deserve.

Despite these challenges, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our readers and patrons. Your support has always been the backbone of this site, and your patience during this time means more than I can express. However, the reality is that our current lack of editorial and financial support will continue to be a limiting factor in the near future. I will continue posting articles when I can, and writing when I can.

Be assured that the vision and mission of this website has not changed. I am proud of this work and many of the people I’ve worked with through this project are among the best I’ve ever known.

Know that I am committed to overcoming these obstacles. We will do our best to get back on track, but it may take some time. Your continued understanding and support are invaluable as we navigate through this. Since we have gone on this long with no salaried employees and no budget, there’s no reason this website shouldn’t continue. But I think the work we do far exceeds many other publications with benefactors and paid staff, and our contributors are certainly deserving of fair compensation.

I need some rest. If the site is meant to continue, the Holy Spirit (and hopefully a benefactor or three) will provide. This work has never been about me but about serving the Catholic Church, remaining faithful to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and serving his Vicar on Earth.

If it means Where Peter Is will return to being a little group blog again, then it will. If a bishop or benefactor swoops in to help turn us into a proper organization, even better. It’s is God’s hands.

Thank you for standing by Where Peter Is. And thank you for your prayers.

