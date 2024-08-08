Pedro Gabriel and Michael Lofton discuss Rigid Traditionalism

In this new interview, Pedro Gabriel talks with Michael Lofton about his new book “Rigidity: Faithfulness or Heterodoxy?”

During this interview, they discuss how clinging to the letter of the law too tightly may lead one to “missing the mark,” and pervert that very same law. They also explain what Pope Francis means when he cricitizes “rigid” Catholics, by taking recourse to the Church’s traditon of mercy and accompaniment, and using the rigorist heresies of the past as a cautionary tale for traditionalists today.

