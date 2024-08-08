Pedro Gabriel and Michael Lofton discuss Rigid Traditionalism

In this new interview, Pedro Gabriel talks with Michael Lofton about his new book “Rigidity: Faithfulness or Heterodoxy?”
During this interview, they discuss how clinging to the letter of the law too tightly may lead one to “missing the mark,” and pervert that very same law. They also explain what Pope Francis means when he cricitizes “rigid” Catholics, by taking recourse to the Church’s traditon of mercy and accompaniment, and using the rigorist heresies of the past as a cautionary tale for traditionalists today.
To buy the book “Rigidity: Faithfulness or Heterodoxy?” click here.
To see more about Pedro’s books, visit the website pedrogabrielwriter.com
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
Popular Posts