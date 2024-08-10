Which Pope said this?

To worthily carry out this task it is necessary, Venerable Brother, that you recall and inculcate in the minds of the Faithful entrusted to you that it is characteristic of the Catholic faith to believe that the full authority and power to shepherd has been handed down from Our Lord Jesus Christ to the Roman Pontiff, to rule and govern the universal Church in the name of Blessed Peter. The full and free exercise of this power cannot be circumscribed or coerced by territorial or national borders; all those who boast of the name of Catholic must not only share the faith and dogmas, but must also obey with regards to rites and discipline.