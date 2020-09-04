Benedict XVI: Longest-living pope on record

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has now lived to an older age than any previous pope on record! Born April 16, 1927, he is now 93 years, 4 months, and 19 days old. When he resigned the papacy at the age of 85 years and 318 days, he was the fourth oldest man to hold the office of pope. The only popes who were older during their time as pope are Pope Leo XIII, who lived to be 93 years, 4 months, and 18 days old; Pope Clement XII, who lived to 87 years, 9 months, and 30 days; and Pope Clement X, who lived to 86 years and 9 days old.

We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for everything he has achieved both before and after his election as Benedict XVI.

Caveat: He is not the current, reigning pope but he still holds the title of pope emeritus.

