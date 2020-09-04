Online Catholicism: Radtrads, Integralists, and Anonymous Trolls

In this episode of Peter’s Field Hospital, Adam Rasmussen and DW Lafferty join me to discuss the odd, extreme, and apocalyptic views of many online Catholics. We discuss the role of anonymity in some of the most harsh rhetoric, the rise of neo-integralism, and the real damage done by Catholic extremists.

We talk about how some of the most radical traditionalists seem to have drifted away from attempting to unseat Pope Francis towards apocalyptic fantasy.

We try to unpack the beliefs of the new brand of Catholic integralists, and attempt to get to the core of their ideology.

Finally, we talk about the situation of internet trolls in Catholic social media. What motivates them? What do they seek to accomplish? Do they even take themselves seriously?