Which Pope said this?

“We must seek a true and sincere peace, that may quickly end this calamitous and bloody conflict.
In the midst of such great destruction and perturbation of affairs, while many are still angry and inimical to one another, it is certainly not easy to achieve such a peace. Peace must be tempered by the impartial scale of justice, which embraces in fraternal charity all peoples and all nations and which does not bear hidden germs of discord and strife.”
