Working for Justice amid Partisan Politics

In this new episode of Apostles’ Field Guide, Monica Pope and I finish up our discussion of the USCCB’s pastoral letter against racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts.”

As we walked through the eight action points that the bishops’ propose in the final section of the document, we ended up talking about the role Catholics have in politics. Specifically, we focused on the Church’s exhortation for us to help make our political parties and social structures more just rather than allowing ourselves to be swept up in injustice because of partisan politics.

You can listen below or subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on new episodes and to catch announcements for what document we will be discussing next.

Image Credit: Zach Lucero on Unsplash