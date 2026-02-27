Winter Olympics: A Glimpse of Global Solidarity

Note: This article was originally published by The Association of U.S. Catholic Priests on February 23, 2026.

It was a colorful scene watching the athletes of the 2026 Winter Olympics march in the opening ceremonies carrying the flags of the nations they represented. It displayed a healthy pride of each athlete’s nation.

But far more beautiful to my mind and heart was the closing ceremony where the athletes entered the Verona Arena together, mixed by sport and country — meant to symbolize international unity.

It is good to have a healthy love for one’s country, but unless it is balanced with humility, honesty, and open-heartedness for those of other nations, love of country can easily turn into nationalism — which is not good.

Nationalism is an arrogant, narrow-minded view that leads its proponents to believe their country is superior to all others. And it brands those who voice legitimate critical concern as unpatriotic. It brashly proclaims: “My country is the greatest; love it or leave it.”

Nationalism strives for economic, cultural and military dominance. Various forms of nationalism have plagued the world for centuries. And its ugly presence is increasingly still with us. It is in direct opposition to the teachings of Christ and his church.

The Christian remedy to narrow-minded nationalism is global solidarity. As an important principle of Catholic Social Teaching, solidarity calls us to remember that we – all people and all nations – are children of the one God who is father of all, thus making us brothers and sisters.

But how can we develop a real sense of solidarity with people of other nations?

One very good suggestion would be to read the excellent U.S. bishops’ document, “Called To Global Solidarity: International Challenges for U.S. Parishes.” While it was originally directed to U.S. parishes, it would be of great benefit for Catholic parishioners in all countries to read, discern, and put into practice!

The bishops point out that a true sense of global solidarity among Catholics has not yet been awakened. “The international commitment in local Catholic parishes is not all it can and should be…Global solidarity is too often unknown, unheard, or unheeded…A parish reaching beyond its own members and beyond national boundaries is a truly ‘catholic’ parish,” wrote the U.S. bishops.

They added that the crisis of solidarity in our world demands more attention, more action and more generosity from Catholics. “Christ is calling us to do more. In a sense, our parishes need to be more Catholic and less parochial. A suffering world must find a place in the pastoral priorities of every Catholic parish.”

The bishops conclude by offering concrete ways to promote solidarity. “There is no greater opportunity to help Catholics understand the social dimensions of our faith than in the homily.” Preachers have a golden opportunity of connecting the Gospel message of justice, peace and love to the desperate struggles of suffering people worldwide.

The bishops encourage every parish to develop an ongoing relationship with a parish in the economically developing world. “Twinning” builds bridges of faith that evangelize us as we help other Christian communities.

Solidarity demands active citizenship, say the bishops. We need to bring Gospel values to the political arena. “The voices of parishioners need to be heard on behalf of children who are being destroyed by abortion, starvation, landmines, or lack of health care.”

At a time when many rich nations are heartlessly cutting funding for international emergency and development aid to poor countries, it is crucial for Catholic parishes to politically work to reverse this selfish nationalistic direction.

Parishes possessing a global Gospel vision — a creative and generous outreach to our suffering world — are like cities on a hilltop for all to see (see: Matthew 5:14-16).

Please give “Called To Global Solidarity” a careful reading. It would make an excellent parish reflection for Lent.

St. Pope John Paul II summed up the meaning of solidarity in one inspiring sentence: “We are all really responsible for all.”

Image: “Olympic shadows” (CC BY 2.0) by kevin dooley