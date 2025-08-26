Will Pope Leo Turn to These Overlooked Catholic Social Principles?

Many Catholics know the classic pillars of Catholic Social Teaching—solidarity, subsidiarity, the common good. But what about the lesser-known principles that quietly shape papal teaching?
In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores four hidden gems of Catholic Social Doctrine introduced by recent popes:
– Integral Human Development (Paul VI)
– Structures of Sin (John Paul II)
– Human Ecology (Benedict XVI)
– The Common Home (Francis)
With Pope Leo XIV already showing interest in them and in Catholic Social Teaching as a whole, could these principles play a bigger role in his pontificate?
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
