Will Pope Leo Turn to These Overlooked Catholic Social Principles?

Many Catholics know the classic pillars of Catholic Social Teaching—solidarity, subsidiarity, the common good. But what about the lesser-known principles that quietly shape papal teaching?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores four hidden gems of Catholic Social Doctrine introduced by recent popes:

– Integral Human Development (Paul VI)

– Structures of Sin (John Paul II)

– Human Ecology (Benedict XVI)

– The Common Home (Francis)

With Pope Leo XIV already showing interest in them and in Catholic Social Teaching as a whole, could these principles play a bigger role in his pontificate?

